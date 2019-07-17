Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.85

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and traded as high as $156.68. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $156.02, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 117.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Elbit Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 59,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $689,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

