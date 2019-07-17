eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

EBAY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,874,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,955. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.96.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,017 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

