Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.93. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 357,469 shares.

Several research firms have commented on DIR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Street Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.68 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.97.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

