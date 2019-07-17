Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Receives $133.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

DG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.47. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after purchasing an additional 414,388 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

