Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Given a $11.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

DO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

