Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Given a $11.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.
DO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.