Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

DO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 1,964,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,630,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $81,467,000 after acquiring an additional 241,620 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,457 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,121,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 880,081 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

