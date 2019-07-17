Dialight (LON:DIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $290.00

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 33319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £3,027.78 ($3,956.33).

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

