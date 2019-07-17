Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 330,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,988. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 97,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 210,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 270.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 741,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

