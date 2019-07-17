Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $760,467.00 and approximately $2,361.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000276 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 5,929,827 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

