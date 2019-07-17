Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, approximately 318 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 172,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 69,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter.

