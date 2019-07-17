Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) Shares Down 4.2%

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 3,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 872,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

CYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 236.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,279 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc is a late stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of autologous cell therapies from adipose tissue, using its proprietary technology, to treat a variety of medical conditions. It offers the Cytori Nanomedicine, Cytori Cell Therapy, and other clinical trials.

