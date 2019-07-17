CWV Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.88 million and $634,316.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00279065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.01263892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00113137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,734,630 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

