CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $164,884.00 and $2.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00278410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.01267462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00111948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000532 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

