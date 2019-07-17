Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05 to $5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. Crown also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,378. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Crown has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,156,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.