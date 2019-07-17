Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.28. Crown also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Crown has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,156,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

