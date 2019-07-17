Critical Survey: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) & Devon Energy (NASDAQ:DVN)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Penn Virginia does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Penn Virginia and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Devon Energy 1 10 13 0 2.50

Penn Virginia currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.41%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.31%. Given Penn Virginia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $440.83 million 1.04 $224.79 million $9.19 3.29 Devon Energy $10.73 billion 1.04 $3.06 billion $1.29 20.78

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 37.49% 45.92% 15.31% Devon Energy 29.33% 7.12% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Devon Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.