Critical Review: Piedmont Lithium (PLL) versus Its Peers

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Piedmont Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium Competitors 14.09% 8.00% 14.31%

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium Competitors 310 963 1084 36 2.35

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A -$9.95 million -5.23 Piedmont Lithium Competitors $1.80 billion $230.45 million 19.23

Piedmont Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium rivals beat Piedmont Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

