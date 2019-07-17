Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Shares Up 0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

