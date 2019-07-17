COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.