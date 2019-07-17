Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

CORE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 199,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

