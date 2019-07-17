Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 295,428 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

