Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) PT Set at $12.00 by Citigroup

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned a $12.00 target price by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

VLRS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.21. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $113,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 93.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 263,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 127,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

