Contrasting OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NEVPF)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OncoSec Medical and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$39.13 million N/A N/A NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($0.11) -1.27

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OncoSec Medical and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.93%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -149.89% -115.79% NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A -61.92% -54.40%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats NeuroVive Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (PISCES/KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company has completed Phase I neoadjuvant clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in surgically resectable melanoma. Additionally, it is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 and OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc. to conduct a registration-enabled study of tavokinogene telseplasmid in women with recurrent/persistent cervical cancer; and a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine in HER2+ breast cancer. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company also develops NVP015/NV354 drug candidates for mitochondrial diseases; NVP025 drug candidate for mitochondrial myopathies; NV556 and NVP022 drug candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in genetic mitochondrial disorders. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

