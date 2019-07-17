Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

OTCMKTS:CTTAF remained flat at $$132.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.81. Continental has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $265.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

