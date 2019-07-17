Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.21

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $6.92. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 19,100 shares changing hands.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.21.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$37,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,588,280. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,116.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.