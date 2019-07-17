Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 9.4%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11, 7,691,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 2,099,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.40.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 993,449 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $3,347,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,737.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III purchased 50,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,420,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

