Commercial Metals Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 38.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

