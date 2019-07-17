Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

Shares of COA traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 82.05 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

