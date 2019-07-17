Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.65. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 3,663 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

