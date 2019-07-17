Citigroup Reiterates “$147.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citigroup set a $147.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.62.

MSFT traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $136.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,616,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,608,892. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,064.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after acquiring an additional 672,487 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

