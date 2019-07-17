Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,193. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.