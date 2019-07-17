China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) vs. Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX) Head to Head Contrast

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Emerald Expositions Events’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 1.42 $16.09 million N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 2.10 -$25.10 million $1.33 8.35

China Customer Relations Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald Expositions Events.

Risk and Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Customer Relations Centers and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald Expositions Events 2 6 0 0 1.75

Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China Customer Relations Centers does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events -9.76% 11.55% 5.46%

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

