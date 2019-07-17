Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. "

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE CHMI remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 118,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 393,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

