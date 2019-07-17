Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$223.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

