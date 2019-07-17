Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $500.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $415.73 and last traded at $414.45, with a volume of 42226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $414.31.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.73.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

