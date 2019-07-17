Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Given a $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. 117,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,046.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225,219 shares of company stock worth $1,077,864. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 60.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

