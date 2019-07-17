Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will announce sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. Centurylink posted sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year sales of $22.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.25 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $404,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,760.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Harvey P. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 447.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 89.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,485,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

