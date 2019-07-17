Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. 171,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,880,000 after acquiring an additional 93,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

