Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 105885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

