Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 105885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.