CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) vs. Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) Critical Contrast

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

This table compares CELYAD SA/ADR and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELYAD SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Achaogen -2,136.94% -357.49% -127.68%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CELYAD SA/ADR and Achaogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELYAD SA/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 Achaogen 0 8 0 0 2.00

CELYAD SA/ADR presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.13%. Achaogen has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Achaogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achaogen is more favorable than CELYAD SA/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of CELYAD SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Achaogen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CELYAD SA/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CELYAD SA/ADR and Achaogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELYAD SA/ADR $3.68 million 37.93 -$44.20 million ($3.97) -3.56 Achaogen $8.73 million 0.00 -$186.51 million ($3.70) N/A

CELYAD SA/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achaogen. CELYAD SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achaogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CELYAD SA/ADR beats Achaogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.