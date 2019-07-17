CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $109.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $382,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,933,831 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CDW by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CDW by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in CDW by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in CDW by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.36. 791,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

