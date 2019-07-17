CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Down 6%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares were down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 3,022,818 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,172,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.63, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

