Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Plans GBX 1.13 Dividend

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CARR traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152 ($1.99). 13,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.84.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

