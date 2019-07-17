Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In related news, insider David L. Morrow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $225,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $76,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,192 shares of company stock valued at $568,477. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

