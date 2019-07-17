Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. 869,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

