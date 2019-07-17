Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) Trading Up 0.5%

Calculus VCT PLC (LON:CLC)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.11 ($0.99).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th.

