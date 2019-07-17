BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,719.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $446,822.00 and $1,719.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,950 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.