Brokerages Set Xing SE (ETR:O1BC) PT at €311.67

Shares of Xing SE (ETR:O1BC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €311.67 ($362.40).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.60 ($42.56) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Xing alerts:

ETR O1BC remained flat at $€358.50 ($416.86) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €360.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Xing has a 12 month low of €223.00 ($259.30) and a 12 month high of €380.50 ($442.44). The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75.

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Xing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.