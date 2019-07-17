Brokerages Set Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Price Target at $5.20

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $3,409,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sogou by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,393 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Sogou by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sogou by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sogou stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 12,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,738. Sogou has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $252.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

