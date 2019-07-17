Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $135.62

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.20. 1,191,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.